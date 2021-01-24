Florida adds 9,535 coronavirus cases, 132 deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 9,535 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as well as 132 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of the deaths reported Sunday, 23 were in Northeast Florida: 10 in Duval County (873 total deaths), five in Alachua County (163), three in St. Johns County (154), three in Columbia County (139) and two in Putnam County (98).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,649,449 COVID-19 cases and 25,693 coronavirus-related deaths since March.

Duval County has recorded 78,492 total cases, including 331 cases that were reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 6,727 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 8.25%, the health department said Sunday.

Health department data released Sunday showed that 1,534,816 doses of the COVID-19 have been administered in Florida.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.