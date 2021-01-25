Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending champion Kansas City Chiefs advance to face Tampa Bay in Super Bowl, beating Buffalo 38-24 in AFC championship.

The win by Kansas City sets up the first-ever Super Bowl matchup between the two winning quarterbacks of the last two Super Bowls. Last season, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Two years ago, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chiefs will be going for their third Super Bowl championship in franchise history. Kansas City also won Super Bowl IV in 1970 over the Vikings. The Buccaneers are going for their second title, having beaten the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003.

Kansas City hosted the AFC championship game for the third straight year, winning in back-to-back seasons thanks to a dominant offense. After a punt on their opening possessions, the Chiefs scored touchdowns on three straight possessions before the end of the half. Then, in the second half, they scored on all three possessions before taking a knee at the end of the game.