DeSantis unveils $96.6B budget with $2.6B more for pandemic response

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – While unveiling his proposed $96.6 billion budget plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted Florida’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effort to increase teacher pay.

DeSantis said he wants to put more funding toward both those areas in next year’s budget, which is $4.3 billion more than the current budget.

DeSantis said more than half of that increase -- $2.6 billion -- is for costs related to the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The governor also followed up on last year’s teacher pay increase with $550 million budgeted for teacher salaries, a $50 million increase over last year. He said the state will continue to raise the minimum salary for K-12 teacher to $47,500, as well as the salaries of other instructional personnel.

The total recommended budget for K-12 public schools is $22.8 billion with $12.9 billion in state funding for schools -- the highest amount ever, DeSantis said.

That puts spending per student at $8,019, a $233 increase per student.

DeSantis also recommended committing $625 million for environmental projects with $473 million for Everglades restoration, $50 million for Springs restoration, $145 million for targeted water quality improvements, $40 million for alternative water supply and $25 million to combat harmful algal blooms and red tide.

The budget also tackles the challenges of sea-level rise, intensified storm events and localized flooding by establishing the Resilient Florida program which will provide $1 billion over four years to provide grants to state and local government entities.

The budget recommendation also includes $50 million for the Florida Forever Program and $32 million for infrastructure improvements and resource management at state parks

Other budget spending includes:

Economic Development

$50 million for the Job Growth Grant Fund

$5 million for Enterprise Florida

$50 million for VISIT FLORIDA’s marketing programs

$50 million for the Economic Development Transportation Fund

Health and Human Services

$32 million for Florida’s child welfare system

$31 million for mental and emotional health programs

$178 million to fight the opioid epidemic

$51 million for the Agency for Persons with Disabilities waiver program

Public Safety

$5 million for officer retention

$26.1 million to change corrections officers from a 12-hour shift to an 8.5-hour shift

$12.4 million to fund prevention programs for at-risk youth

$14.5 million to enhance Florida’s crime databases

Transportation and Infrastructure

$9.47 billion for the State Transportation Work Program

$423.3 million for workforce and affordable housing programs

$250 million to address affordable housing needs

Military Support

$2 million for the Florida Defense Support Task Force

$2 million for military base protection

$3.1 million to support Florida National Guardsmen seeking higher education degrees

$8.4 million to support scholarships for children and spouses of deceased or disabled veterans

Cybersecurity

$40 million to protect the State against cyber threats

The budget places $6.6 billion in total reserves, which is more than 6% of the total budget to help cover unforeseen expenditures related to the pandemic and 2021 hurricane season.

The governor’s recommended budget also includes $65 million in tax relief for Florida families, including a $56 million 8-day Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday and a $9 million 10-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

DeSantis’ budget proposal is the initial step as Florida lawmakers prepare to draw up a budget during the legislative session that starts March 2.

The 2021-2022 fiscal year will take effect July 1.