Florida adds another 10,533 COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 10,533 new cases of the coronavirus. Since March, 1,737,640 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 and 27,269 deaths have been connected to the virus.

Duval County has recorded 82,738 total cases during that time, including 522 cases that were reported Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health also reported 140 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Of those deaths, 14 were recorded in Northeast Florida: four in Bradford County (44 total deaths), three in St. Johns (170), three in Baker (51), two in Duval (929), one in Flagler (71) and one in Nassau (95).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,094 people in Northeast Florida have died related to the virus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 6,022 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Monday’s testing was 8.36%, the health department said Tuesday.

Health department data released Tuesday showed that 1,747,761 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government. That’s more than the total number of cases the state has reported since the pandemic began.

