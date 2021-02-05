COVID-19 vaccine shots to start next week at some Winn-Dixie, Harveys locations

Southeastern Grocers is preparing to administer 8,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine throughout Florida, the supermarket company announced Thursday.

Beginning Feb. 11, Southeastern Grocers will start giving COVID-19 shots to eligible recipients at select Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más locations. As of Thursday evening, those locations had not been announced.

The shots will be for health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people age 65 and older while supplies last.

Those who are eligible to get the vaccine are encouraged to visit www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine, www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for updates, including vaccine availability details and participating store locations, and scheduling an appointment online when available.

The vaccine is free. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

Southeastern Grocers said that in the coming months, it will also provide additional COVID-19 shots at pharmacy locations and will coordinate future drive-thru clinics to administer vaccinations in additional underserved communities as availability expands.