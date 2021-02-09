Florida reports 7,023 additional coronavirus cases, 239 more deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 7,023 new cases of the coronavirus and 239 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, 18 were in Northeast Florida: eight in Clay County (274 total deaths), five in Nassau County (102), two in Flagler County (77), one in Duval County (993), one in Alachua County (186) and one in Putnam County (107).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,790,743 COVID-19 cases and 28,526 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020.

Duval County has recorded 84,720 total cases, including 279 cases that were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 5,307 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Monday’s testing was 6.93%, the state Department of Health said Tuesday.

Health department data released Tuesday showed that 2,057,154 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.