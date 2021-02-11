77ºF

Florida House to take up health care liability shield

News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After the Senate started moving forward with the controversial issue Wednesday, a House committee next week will take up a bill that would help shield nursing homes, hospitals and physicians from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The House Health & Human Services Committee is slated next Wednesday to consider the House version of the bill (PCB HHS 21-01), according to a House calendar.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in a 6-4, party-line vote approved its version (SB 74), which has some key differences from the House bill.

Health care providers have been calling for protections from COVID-19-related lawsuits since the onset of the pandemic last year, and Republican leaders are teeing up the issue for the legislative session that will start March 2.

