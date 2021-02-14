Florida adds 5,436 coronavirus cases, 96 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 5,436 new cases of COVID-19.

Since March, 1,827,373 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

Duval County has recorded a total of 86,163 COVID-19 cases during that time, including 139 cases that were reported Sunday -- the smallest single-day increase since Nov. 16 when 108 cases were reported in the county.

On Sunday, the state Department of Health also reported 96 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Of those deaths, 21 were in Northeast Florida: 17 in Duval County (1,033 total deaths) and four in Alachua County (195).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,275 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

Florida and Duval County COVID-19 cases per day

As of Sunday afternoon, 4,673 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 6.97%, the health department said Sunday.

Health department data released Sunday showed that 2,355,792 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.