225 additional deaths from COVID-19 reported in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida continues to see rates of new coronavirus infections below the peak seen early in the new year, but the number of deaths added to the Department of Health’s count on Tuesday continues to be among the state’s largest daily increases.

Of 225 additional deaths reported by the state Tuesday, three were in Duval County, two were in Alachua County and there was one death each in Nassau and Putnam counties. There have now been 29,659 deaths of residents or visitors to Florida attributed to COVID-19 since last March.

The 6,297 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the case on Tuesday bring the state’s total to 1,837,285. Of the new cases, 279 were in Duval County.

There were an additional 306 people hospitalized Tuesday while the state’s rate of positive tests fell slightly -- to 6.61%

There have now been 2,430,637 people vaccinated in Florida -- nearly 1.3 million who have had one dose and just over 1.1 million who have had both does.