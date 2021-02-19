2nd candidate emerges to fill Cord Byrd’s Florida House seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With state Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, planning to run for the Senate in 2022, a second candidate has emerged to seek his Northeast Florida House seat that currently covers parts of Duval and Nassau counties.

Hilliard Republican Bo Wade Hodges opened a campaign account this week to run in what is now House District 11, according to the state Division of Elections website. The filing came a week after Jacksonville Beach Republican Heath Brockwell opened an account for the race.

The district boundaries -- and potentially the number -- will change before the 2022 elections because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.