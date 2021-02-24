PHOTOS: 5-year-old battling cancer becomes pilot for a day at MacDill Air Force Base

TAMPA, Fla. – MacDill Air Force Base made a little girl’s dream come true on Tuesday.
Capt. Ever Young, a 5-year-old battling cancer, was given her official orders to be a pilot-for-the-day from Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th ARW commander.
With help from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Ever was able to make her dream of becoming a U.S. Air Force pilot come true,” MacDill Air Force Base said.
During her visit to MacDill, Ever was able to fly and land a flight simulator, tour a KC-135 Stratotanker and the Air Traffic Control Tower and enjoy lunch on base.
