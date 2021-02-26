Florida adds 5,922 COVID-19 cases, 144 more deaths Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 5,922 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and reported an additional 144 deaths attributed to the virus.

The state has now verified 1,898,223 cases since the outbreak began and 31,162 deaths, according to health department data.

For the first time in weeks, there were no deaths in Duval County in Friday’s report. FDOH did list three additional deaths in Nassau and Putnam counties and two more in St. Johns County.

There have been at least 79,021 resident hospitalizations attributed to the virus in the state. As of Friday afternoon, there were 3,864 people hospitalized in Flordia with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The statewide positivity rate for yesterday’s testing was 5.18%.

At least 2,895,170 people have been vaccinated in Florida, with 1,588,027 people in the state getting both shots that are needed, according to the latest numbers posted by the state.