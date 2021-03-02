Florida deputies rescue 73-year-old from sinking car

Deputies on Saturday rescued a 73-year-old woman from a car that crashed into a retention pond in Florida, authorities said.

The rescue was captured on body camera video.

Volusia County deputies responded Saturday evening to reports of a car that went into a retention pond in the DeLand area.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the first deputy on scene, Deputy Nicholas Maletto, headed into the water and was soon joined by Deputy Patrick O’Melia. Together, the deputies pulled the 73-year-old driver out of the sinking vehicle and brought her to shore.

She was reportedly OK, and O’Melia even grabbed her purse on the way out.