State senators back boosting child-restraint age

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A proposal that would require 6-year-old children to be secured in car seats or booster seats is headed to the full Senate. Under current law, children through age 3 are required to be in car seats.

Children ages 4 and 5 can be in car seats or booster seats.

The proposal (SB 380), sponsored by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, would raise the age to 6.

The Senate Rules Committee unanimously approved the bill Thursday, positioning the measure to go to the Senate floor.

“It is a matter of life and death for these children, so it is very important,” Barney Bishop, a lobbyist for the Florida Smart Justice Alliance, said before the committee vote.