It’s Showtime! Beetlejuice announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – Say it once. Say it twice. Say it three times.

Halloween Horror Nights confirmed its first haunted house for its 30th year: Beetlejuice.

“It’s time to turn up the juice and see what shakes loose as the original film comes to life, more twisted and terrifying than ever,” the website said. “Beetlejuice will haunt, taunt and send you screaming out of the haunted house.”

The 2021 theme will be Halloween Horror Nights 30: Never Go Alone. The event will be held on select nights from Sept. 3 - Oct. 31.

Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience will also arrive at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights in 2021.

