Florida AG asks online sites to block sales of fake COVID vaccination cards

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking online platforms to work to prevent scammers from selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

On Thursday, Moody specifically made the request to eBay, Shopify and Twitter.

“As the availability of COVID-19 vaccines increases, so do the number of scammers trying to exploit this health crisis for personal gain,” Moody said in a prepared statement.

Vaccination cards are issued to patients by health care providers after they receive the vaccine. Those who buy fake cards can fraudulently add personal information to the cards to falsely claim proof of vaccination.

Moody is joined by a bipartisan coalition of 44 other attorneys general in raising concerns about the public health risks of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in a letter to the companies’ chief executive officers.

In the letter, the attorneys general ask the CEOs to: