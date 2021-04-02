DeSantis issues order prohibiting use of ‘vaccine passports’

TALLAHASSEE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order forbidding local government entities and businesses from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” to show proof that customers have been inoculated against COVID-19.

The governor wrote on Twitter:

“Today I issued an executive order prohibiting the use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports. The Legislature is working on making permanent these protections for Floridians and I look forward to signing them into law soon.”

The order was effective immediately. DeSantis has previously spoken out against “vaccine passports,” and has said he would take the additional step to forbid businesses from refusing to serve people who can’t prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Additionally, DeSantis has rejected mask mandates and used his executive authority to preempt local governments from enforcing such measures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.