University of Florida turns ‘The Swamp’ into mass vaccination site

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – All adults in Florida are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. In addition, the state announced that teens ages 16 and 17 can also get the vaccine with parental permission.

In an effort to get students inoculated, the University of Florida’s Athletics Department is working with UF Health and the Alachua County health department to administer the vaccine at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. University and health officials plan to inoculate up to 5,000 people, starting at 11 a.m. Monday.

Officials hope to meet a goal of vaccinating 20,000 per week, a news release said. To schedule an appointment, visit the Alachua County health department online or call 352-334-8810.

The football stadium has been open as a vaccination site for a month, giving up to 1,000 shots per day to older adults. The event is now open to anyone eligible for the vaccine.

“This is an important next step in helping bring an end to the pandemic,” the UF release said. “UF Health Screen, Test & Protect experts say three out of four cases are the result of infections spread by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.”

On Sunday, the state reported that 3,660,880 Floridians had been completely inoculated, and another 2,638,758 had received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the state’s Department of Health dashboard.