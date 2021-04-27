Busch Gardens offering veterans and their families free admission

TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. veterans and up to three guests can enjoy a day at Busch Gardens for free as a salute to their service.

“We are proud to salute the men and women of our armed forces and their families,” Busch Gardens said.

To obtain the tickets, veterans will need to register online at wavesofhonor.com. The registration process much be completed by May 16, according to Busch Gardens.

The free tickets must be redeemed by June 27 and blockout dates will apply.

HOW IT WORKS (VETERANS)

Veteran service member must provide military ID.



To take advantage of these offers, click the Troop ID button to verify your former U.S. Military status.



Offer extends to U.S. Military Veterans, retired Veterans and retirees who have honorably served

Service members must have a valid military ID in order to participate. U.S. Merchant Marine and civilian Department of Defense workers are ineligible for the program. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment reserves the right to terminate the program. Valid during promotional period only. Parking is not included. Not for resale. Excludes Water Parks, Discovery Coves and Sesame Parks. Offer available Online Only. Must register through ID. Me in advance. Other restrictions may apply. Ticket Expires June 27, 2021. Subject to change. Registration period ends May 16, 2021.

