Citizen initiatives will be harder to get on Florida ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Republicans are on the verge of once again making it more difficult for voters to change the state constitution after the House on Monday sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill to limit contributions to groups promoting ballot initiatives.

Political committees seeking to change the constitution would be limited to $3,000 individual contributions until their proposal is approved for the ballot — a limit that could have made it impossible for medical marijuana and an increase in minimum wage to get before voters.

It passed on a 75-40 vote, with Republicans arguing that it is needed to keep out-of-state special interest money from influencing the state constitution and Democrats arguing it was a blatant attempt by the GOP to squash voters' rights to implement policy Republicans refuse to consider.

“It's our duty to make sure that only the best ideas come from people from our state, from Florida, are part of our guiding document," said Republican Rep. Bobby Payne.

But Democrats said non-Floridians can't vote on ballot initiatives, and it is Floridians who have the final say on issues placed in the constitution.

“What the voters want we’re not always delivering,” said Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani. "Environmental conservation, economic equity, medical cannabis -– these are all subjects of major ballot amendments that were citizen-led that we never took action on. If anything, to some degree, we slowed it down.”

Medical marijuana was approved by voters in 2016 and a gradual increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour was approved last year. Trial lawyer John Morgan, a Floridian, spent millions of dollars of his own money to get the items on the ballots. Republicans in the Legislature opposed those issues.

Under the bill, Morgan would have been limited to $3,000 contributions on each issue until they made the ballot.

