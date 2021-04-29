Florida lawmakers pass ‘alcohol to go’

TALLAHASSEE – Florida lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday night to a bill that would make permanent a change allowing restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with take-home meals.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last spring issued an executive order that included so-called “alcohol to go” to help restaurants forced to scale back operations in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has endorsed making the rule permanent.

“Cheers, members,” Rep. Josie Tomkow, a Polk City Republican who helped spearhead the bill (SB 148), said Wednesday night before the House voted 111-1 to approve it.

The final version of the bill, approved unanimously earlier Wednesday by the Senate, represented a compromise that included limits on selling alcoholic drinks with take-home and delivery orders, Senate sponsor Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said.

“This amendment (the compromise) will codify the existing executive order and allow food establishments in Florida to sell mixed-drink beverages with takeout and delivery food orders,” Bradley said.

The restaurant industry, which lobbied for the permanent change, quickly praised lawmakers Wednesday night. Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, cast the only dissenting vote.

“We are so pleased for the final passage of SB 148,” Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, said in a statement. “Alcohol to go continues to be an important source of revenue for restaurants that are struggling to survive.”

The bill would require cutting off the sale of to-go drinks --- mixed or in bottles --- when restaurants’ scheduled food service ends for the day or at midnight, whichever occurs first.