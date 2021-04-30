Mostly Cloudy icon
84º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Early payday: Two Florida women win $500,000 after playing scratch-off game

Big payout from a $5 game

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

Tags: 
Palm Coast
,
Florida
,
Lottery
,
PAY ME!
,
Scratch-Off game
Photo does not have a caption

PALM COAST, Fla. – Two women in Palm Coast claimed a $500,000 top prize from the PAY ME! scratch-off game.

The 47-year-old woman purchased her winning ticket from Grocery Box, located at 448 South Yonge Street in Ormond Beach. 

The 58-year-old purchased her winning ticket from Sunset Marathon, located at 2912 U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring.

The $5 game, PAY ME!, launched in February and features over $58 million in total cash prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

For more information on the Florida Lottery, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: