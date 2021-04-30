Early payday: Two Florida women win $500,000 after playing scratch-off game

PALM COAST, Fla. – Two women in Palm Coast claimed a $500,000 top prize from the PAY ME! scratch-off game.

The 47-year-old woman purchased her winning ticket from Grocery Box, located at 448 South Yonge Street in Ormond Beach.

The 58-year-old purchased her winning ticket from Sunset Marathon, located at 2912 U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring.

The $5 game, PAY ME!, launched in February and features over $58 million in total cash prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

