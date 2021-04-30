Florida GOP awaits governor’s signature on new voting rules

TALLAHASSEE – After praising Florida’s elections as a national model, the state’s Republican lawmakers moved to rewrite a litany of rules they said would enhance the integrity of future elections despite critics who called that a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.

The influence of voters who cast ballots by mail wasn’t lost in the nationally watched debate in a state that has significant sway in the country’s balance of power.

Republicans and Democrats alike have praised Florida’s most recent elections as other key states floundered on election night in November.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for changes in the state’s election laws as part of an effort by Republicans nationwide to overhaul rules after last November’s presidential contest in which then-President Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Much of the debate focused on vote-by-mail ballots and how they are collected and returned.

Ad

Republicans called the GOP-written measure “guardrails” against fraud, while Democrats argued that the new rules were designed to make it more inconvenient, if not more difficult, for some to cast ballots — particularly among Black voters and less experienced voters.

The measure passed Thursday — and headed to the governor for his signature — was far different from some of the more severe measures proposed initially, including an outright ban on ballot drop boxes and a requirement to present identification when dropping off those ballots.

Still, Democrats had Georgia on their minds in decrying the rule changes that remained, including a prohibition against groups that distribute food and water to voters waiting to vote — although the prohibition would not apply to elections officials.

Ad