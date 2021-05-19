Video appears to show man trying to kidnap Florida girl at bus stop

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after he attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at a bus stop in Pensacola, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jared Stanga, 30, pulled up to the girl, who was waiting for a bus on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. Video the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook shows Stanga armed with a knife as he picked up the girl, then leaving the scene after the girl managed to get away. Investigators said the girl was able to get back to her family safely.

Before the attempted kidnapping, investigators said the girl was playing with blue slime. When deputies found Stanga, he still had blue slime on him.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said Stanga was charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault with a knife, WKMG-TV reported.

Simmons said Stanga has a criminal history, including sexual offenses with a child.