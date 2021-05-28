Florida Amber Alert canceled after Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found safe

Daphne Westbrook was found safe and an Amber Alert for her was canceled, authorities say.

A Florida Amber Alert issued in March for a then-17-year-old girl missing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was canceled Friday when authorities announced she had been found safe in Samson, Alabama.

That’s about 12 miles north of the Florida border, about an hour west of Dothan.

Daphne Westbrook, now 18, was last seen in Tennessee in October 2019 but on March 12, due to what investigators called a case with “unique circumstances,” an Amber Alert was issued for her after information placed her in Florida with her father. Authorities believe she was kidnapped by her non-custodial father, John Westbrook.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Daphne Westbrook in October 2019 did not return from a weekend visit with John Westbrook. The agency said that in June 2020, authorities in Hamilton County, Tennessee, secured a warrant for John Westbrook, charging him with custodial interference.

The following October, the TBI said, the teen was placed on its missing children website.

Ad

Most recently, on Feb. 23, 2021, a Hamilton County grand jury indicted John Westbrook on a charge of aggravated kidnapping in connection to the 17-year-old’s disappearance.

“We’re issuing our AMBER Alert now, because a warrant has been issued for a qualifying crime in Tennessee, and in hopes that – should evidence place her and John in another state – that state will be able to issue an AMBER Alert faster,” the TBI said on Twitter in March.

“We have recent information being revealed that she’s (Daphne Westbrook) being drugged and supplied with alcohol,” said Neal Pinkston, the Hamilton County district attorney.

Pinkston said a sighting was reported in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on March 6.

Four days ago authorities with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said an Endangered Child Alert had been issued for the now 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook. Because Westbrook had turned 18, authorities had to enact the Holly Bobo Act, which increases the age limit from 18 to 21 for endangered or missing adult alerts.

Ad

The TBI posted Friday morning saying Daphne had been found safe in Samson, Alabama.