Nearly one-third of Floridians would ignore hurricane evacuation orders, survey shows

Spend a year or more living in Florida and getting ready for Atlantic hurricane season almost becomes routine. By now, we all know the drill. Stock up on supplies? Check. Know your flood zone? Check. Compile all your important paperwork? Check.

But besides the obvious preparations, how prepared are Floridians for a hurricane? Do you have a plan in the event of an emergency? Would you be ready to pack up and leave home at the drop of a hat if an incoming storm triggered an evacuation order?

As it turns out, a new survey from AAA suggests that some of us are in better shape than others.

While the AAA survey found nearly three-quarters of Floridians (71%) plan ahead for hurricane season, less than half (43%) have an emergency plan ready to go in case of a natural disaster. And nearly one-third (29%) said they would ignore evacuation orders.

Another notable finding? Nearly two-thirds of Floridians (63%) don’t have flood insurance, even though most (79%) know that homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. Nearly half (49%) aren’t aware there’s a 30-day waiting period for a new flood policy to take effect.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a majority of the survey’s respondents (69%) indicated they’re no more or less concerned about this hurricane season compared to last year. Similarly, more than half (54%) said they’re not at all concerned about their homes flooding.

These results are based on 400 responses to a survey AAA conducted online from March 12 through March 18. The respondents’ genders are generally an even split, while more than half of respondents fell into one of two age groups: 18-34 and 65 and older.

