DeSantis announces Burmese Python hunting contest for July

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the state’s annual contest for catching Burmese pythons in the Everglades.

The contest will run from July 9 to 18 and will include prizes for professional python hunters and novices. In both categories, there will be a $2,500 prize for catching the most pythons and $1,500 for the longest.

The pythons, which can grow to 20 feet and 200 pounds, are descended from pets released starting five decades ago. The big serpents are overrunning the Everglades and have been devouring native mammal and bird populations.

Each adult female lays between 60 and 100 eggs per year. Once the snakes reach adulthood in about five years they have no Florida predators besides armed humans and the occasional sawgrass death match with an adult alligator.

“At my direction, the state has taken unprecedented steps to increase python removal, including hosting the Python Challenge annually and expanding access for python hunters to 134,000 acres of state parks and the Big Cypress National Preserve,” DeSantis said in a statement. “As a result of our efforts, FWC had a record year for python removal in 2020, and has now removed more than 13,000 pythons since 2000. I’m proud to be here today to kick off registration for another Python Challenge and I look forward to seeing this year’s results.”