Troopers: 2 dead, 4 hurt in early morning crash near DeLand

Two people were killed in a crash near DeLand, the FHP says.

DELAND, Fla. – Two people died and four were injured in a crash early Friday morning on a Volusia County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on State Road 472 near DeLand, officials said.

One of the two vehicles involved in the crash caught fire, a crash report said.

Troopers did not release the names of the victims. Two died at the scene, and the four injured people were taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital. Their conditions were not listed.

The crash remains under investigation.