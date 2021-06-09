Jacksonville native U.S. Rep. Val Demings officially announces run for U.S. Senate

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., gives her opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Demings is among the women Joe Biden is considering for his vice presidential running mate. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rep. Val Demings made her bid to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio official Wednesday with a post on social media announcing her run for the U.S. Senate.

At one point, Demings considered a run for governor in Florida but in opting for the Senate instead, Demings could quickly become a front-runner among Democrats and tap into a national network of fundraisers who could help finance what will likely be an expensive campaign.

Demings’ tweet announcing her candidacy repeats her slogan “never tire” and includes and nearly 3-minute campaign video that highlights both her childhood in Jacksonville and her time as a police officer in Orlando before she ran for political office.

As the first female police chief in Orlando, she is particularly appealing to some Democrats for her experience as a Black woman with a background in law enforcement.

First elected to Congress in 2016 to represent a district near Orlando, the 64-year-old Demings’ national profile has rapidly expanded. She was an impeachment manager during the first trial against President Donald Trump and was considered a leading contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

Her plans to run for Senate were first reported by Politico.

While Demings' entrance in the race will attract attention, Rubio is still a formidable candidate. Elected during the tea party wave of 2010, he easily won reelection in 2016. Florida, meanwhile, has steadily trended in favor of Republicans. After twice backing Barack Obama, the state swung to Trump in 2016. Trump added to his margin last year, carrying the state by more than 3 percentage points and making inroads with some Latino voters, who dominate politics in Florida's southern tip.

Rubio, a Republican, told News4Jax that he’s not concerned about who runs in the Democratic primary and he’ll wait and see who will run against him in November 2022.

“Look, I’m running for U.S. Senate in Florida, right? The Democrats are going to have a candidate. They’ll have their primary and they’ll choose a nominee and we’ll have a campaign,” Rubio said.

Demings’ three-and-a-half-year tenure as Orlando’s first female police chief could become a vulnerability in a primary where progressive voters leery of law enforcement could be key.

Demings led a police force that has grappled with a long record of excessive-force allegations and calls for reforms and more transparency for years before, during and after her tenure, which ended in 2011.

From 2010 to 2014, the police department faced at least 47 lawsuits against its officers and paid out more than $3.3 million in damages, according to an investigation by local news station WFTV.

And an Orlando Sentinel investigation covering the same period found that Orlando officers used force in 5.6% of arrests — more than twice the rate of some other police agencies — and used force disproportionately against Black suspects.

Demings’ defenders note she was credited with reducing violent crime in the city by 40% at the time of her retirement from the department.

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe contributed to this report.