Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” and “staggering” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for.

No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell on June 24.

Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was still continuing with all urgency.

“This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply,” she said of the new death toll.

On Thursday, Paraguay’s foreign minister said in a radio report that the body of the sister of that country’s first lady was among those found. Several Latin American citizens were reported in the building when it collapsed. Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors have pledged to keep up their search for victims until they clear all the debris at the site.

Ad

The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.

Hope of finding survivors was briefly rekindled after workers demolished the remainder of the building, allowing access to new areas of debris. Some voids where survivors could have been trapped did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no one was found alive. Instead, teams recovered more than a dozen additional victims.

State and local officials have pledged financial assistance to families of the victims, as well as to residents of the building who survived but lost all their possessions. Meanwhile, authorities are launching a grand jury investigation into the collapse. And at least six lawsuits have been filed by families.

Ad

Residents can retrieve essential items

Residents of the condo who were forced to evacuate over concerns about the building’s structural integrity will be allowed to return to retrieve essential items on Friday, officials said.

North Miami Beach officials ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers evacuated a week ago following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older. The audit was ordered in response to the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, which killed at least 64 and left 76 people missing in the rubble.

Crestview Towers residents will be escorted by a police officer and will have 15 minutes to pick up necessary items, city officials said.

On Thursday, city officials reaffirmed the decision to evacuate the building, saying it still hasn't been deemed safe for occupation. The city rejected conclusions from an engineer hired by the condo association that the building is structurally sound.

Ad

The city released records showing more than $500,000 in fines for illegal construction, electrical problems and 18 different fire code violations. Officials said the building must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

The building is about 5 miles from the site of the condo in Surfside, which collapsed on June 24.

The audit found that Crestview Towers, which was built in 1972, had been deemed unsafe in January, officials said.

In documents presented to the city by condo officials on Monday, surveys by an engineering firm and an electrical engineer concluded the building’s integrity has not been compromised by structural deficiencies. The problems were outlined in the 40-year certification review the association filed in January, according to city officials.

An engineer retained by the board in January had concluded the building was structurally and electrically unsafe for occupancy.

Ad

The city said it rejected the condo association's response because the documents didn't comply with the 40-year certification process or address the issues raised in January.

It is the only building so far to be evacuated since municipal officials in South Florida, and statewide, began scrutinizing older high-rises to ensure that substantial structural problems are not being ignored.