Norwegian Cruise Line sues Florida over vaccine passport ban

The Norwegian Encore cruise ship is docked at the Port of Miami on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Miami, Fla. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Norwegian Cruise Line is suing the state of Florida over its vaccine policy.

Florida passed a law in May forbidding businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. The law threatens to fine companies $5,000 each time they ask a customer to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated.

Tuesday, the cruise line filed a lawsuit against Florida’s state surgeon general. The company called the move a “last resort.”

Norwegian said the law places it in an impossible dilemma of choosing the health and safety of passengers or breaking state law, according to CNN Newsource.

The company’s CEO has said cruises might have to skip Florida and use ports in other states to launch trips bound for the Caribbean.

The CEO also said ships won’t sail unless 100-percent of the passengers and crew are vaccinated.