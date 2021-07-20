Partly Cloudy icon
77º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

Associated Press

Tags: Alligator
Martin County Fire Rescue, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers rendered aid and secured the scene, then drove the bite victim more than a mile to the park area, where a medical helicopter crew was awaiting.
Martin County Fire Rescue, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers rendered aid and secured the scene, then drove the bite victim more than a mile to the park area, where a medical helicopter crew was awaiting. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office photo)

STUART, Fla. – An alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park Monday, officials said.

The attack occurred shortly before noon at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart, according to a Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water, officials said. The 9-foot (3-meter) alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free. Officials said the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) to meet a medical helicopter, officials said. A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

State wildlife officers were investigating the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.