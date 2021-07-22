Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Troopers: Car hits, kills 10-year-old girl on bicycle

Associated Press

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 10-year-old girl was hit by a car as she was riding her bicycle across a Florida highway with several other children on Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. as the children crossed U.S. 192 near Kissimmee, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a report. They weren't crossing at an intersection or a crosswalk.

A car driven by a 71-year-old man struck the child's bike, the report said.

Troopers said the girl was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

As of late Wednesday, troopers did not know where the child lived.

The agency is still investigating the crash.

