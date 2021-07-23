Disney Cruise Line to resume sailings out of Port Canaveral in August

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A Disney Parks tweet indicates the Disney Cruise Line is set to resume sailings out of Port Canaveral next month after a hiatus of more than a year, according to a report from News4Jax sister station WKMG in Orlando.

This just in! Beginning Aug. 9, the Disney Dream will kick off our long-awaited return to cruising with three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral, FL. Check out this video for important details to plan your next @DisneyCruise Line vacation! https://t.co/Q6GjAIM3rI pic.twitter.com/R28ZiabEQi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 23, 2021

The cruises will resume Aug. 9 with Disney Dream sailing on three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral.

WKMG reported that Disney Cruise Line performed its first test cruise with cast members on board the Disney Dream last weekend.

“I am thrilled that the time has come to charter fun with your Disney friends, to relax in a tropical paradise and to enjoy all the enchantment of Disney Cruise Line. While some things may look a bit different for now, you can rest assured that the dazzling entertainment, impeccable service and attention to detail that have long defined Disney vacations remain the same,” President of Disney Signature Experiences Thomas Mazloum said in a video update.

Vaccinations won’t be required for departure but Disney Cruise Line is strongly encouraging guests to become vaccinated before boarding. Guests who are vaccinated must show proof of vaccination status, and those who don’t have proof of vaccination status will be required to show a negative coronavirus test before leaving home, and at the port on embarkation day.

Face coverings will be required in most indoor locations while on board.

Guests will see reduced capacities, increased hand sanitizer stations, optimal physical distancing and the use of touchless technologies for guest check-in, virtual queues, dining menus and more.

Disney Cruise Line said it will have specialized doctors on board to help passengers and cast members are receiving advanced training.

“With all the health and well-being measures in place, it’s time to set sail and get back to the magic once again. It gives me great pleasure to quote my boss as I say, ‘We will see you real soon,’” Mazloum concluded in the video.

Click here to learn about health and safety protocols in place, as well as future cruising opportunities.