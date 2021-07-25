Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old last seen in Tallahassee

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday afternoon issued a Missing Child Alert for a teenage boy from Leon County.

Darius Swain, 13, was last seen in Tallahassee wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and Nike flip-flops, according to FDLE.

FDLE said he has been missing since Friday.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

VIEW: FDLE Missing Child Alert flyer

Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or 911.