Partly Cloudy icon
83º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old last seen in Tallahassee

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Missing child alert, Florida
Darius Swain (Image: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
Darius Swain (Image: Florida Department of Law Enforcement) (2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday afternoon issued a Missing Child Alert for a teenage boy from Leon County.

Darius Swain, 13, was last seen in Tallahassee wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and Nike flip-flops, according to FDLE.

FDLE said he has been missing since Friday.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

VIEW: FDLE Missing Child Alert flyer

Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or 911.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.