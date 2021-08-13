Florida’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise with 13% jump in last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Friday released its weekly COVID-19 data report showing an eighth consecutive week with an increase in new infections and positivity rate.

The report shows 151,415 new cases from Aug. 6 through Aug. 12 -- 13% higher than the number of cases reported last week and the highest number of cases in a 7-day period since the pandemic began. The state’s positivity rate was 19.3% -- up from 19.2%.

That equates to an average of more than 21,630 new cases per day for the last week. The state was reporting fewer than that many cases for entire weeks as recently as the last week of June.

The number of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic also increased — 1,071 since last week’s report.

Florida’s report has the state at 2,877,214 total cases and 40,766 deaths connected to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

Key metrics are improving slightly in Duval County.

New cases this week are down from the past two weeks, which were each around 8,000. The positivity rate is also down slightly as well in Duval County.

Columbia County has the highest rate of new cases per 100,000 people in the state this week after their rate climbed from last week.

The number of people 12 and older in the state who have at least one dose of the vaccine increased by 2% since last week’s report to reach 65%.

The number of vaccines administered in Jacksonville also increased by 2%, with 56% of the population now with at least one dose.