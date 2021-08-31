Stolen car leads to South Florida officer fatally shooting woman

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Florida woman was killed when two police officers opened fire after stopping a vehicle that had been stolen, officials said Tuesday.

The Coconut Creek Police Department said in a news release that two of its officers fired weapons in the Monday night confrontation and have been placed on administrative leave.

Authorities did not identify the officers nor the woman who was killed other than to say she was the driver. A passenger in the car, also unnamed, was taken into custody with charges pending, the department's release said.

The shooting happened after officers spotted the vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier Monday. The vehicle had stopped at a parking lot near several businesses, police said.

Three Coconut Creek police officers were treated at a local hospital for unspecified injuries and a police dog was sent to an animal hospital. The release says that the officers and dog “are expected to be OK.”

No other details about the shooting were immediately available. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the matter.

Coconut Creek is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.