Officials: Sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal shooting

Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot someone early Tuesday in Clearwater, authorities said.

Officials have not identified the person who was shot or said what led to the shooting.

Clearwater police will investigate the shooting, which involved a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy, though the county’s Use of Deadly Force Task Force, the release said. The task force was created last year to make certain that law enforcement agencies don’t investigate shootings involving their own officers.

No additional details were immediately available.

