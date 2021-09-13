Partly Cloudy icon
71º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Police: After yelling playground is noisy, Florida man attacks child

Associated Press

Tags: Pinellas County
File photo
File photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A 70-year-old man has been accused of slamming a child to the ground at a Florida playground after yelling that kids were making too much noise.

Police arrested the man on a child abuse charge in Clearwater, Florida and took him to the Pinellas County Jail, arrest records show.

Officials say there were several kids having fun at the playground at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the man stormed out of his nearby apartment annoyed over the noise.

WTSP reports the man picked up a 10-year-old child by the shirt and slammed the kid to the ground. Officials say the child was not seriously hurt.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WTSP-TV.