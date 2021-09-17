Florida deputies cleared in shootout with 2 runaway children

Body camera video of the shootout between Volusia County deputies and two children who broke into a vacant house and found guns and ammunication.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Eight Volusia County sheriff’s deputies have been cleared of any wrongdoing in a shootout with two children, officials said.

The state attorney’s office said in a letter dated Wednesday officials had reviewed the reports about the June 1 shootout.

“Based on a review of the investigation and the information provided, no further action is warranted by this office,” according to the letter signed by 7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza.

A 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy ran away from a group home in Enterprise and broke into a an unoccupied home. As Volusia County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the home, the children started firing at them with firearms they've found inside, officials said.

The girl was shot multiple times but survived. The boy surrendered to deputies. No deputies were injured.

“The young lady did write an apology letter to us, that she was sorry for shooting at us and she hopes the deputies can find it in their heart to forgive her,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

She has been charged as an adult on multple charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm and criminal mischief. The boy is facing juvenile charges. They both remain in custody.