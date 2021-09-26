Boy, 10, caught in rip current drowns in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy drowned Saturday after getting caught in a rip current off a Florida Beach, according to lifeguards.

WFTV-TV reports the boy was swimming about 100 yards off shore in Daytona Beach with two other people when they were caught in the current. Volusia County Beach Safety lifeguards were able to bring all three back to shore and the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two swimmers weren't injured.

Volusia County lifeguards said they rescued 53 people from the ocean on Saturday because of hazardous conditions.