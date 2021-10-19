Motorcyclist dies, hit by a trooper and run over by a truck

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – A motorcycle rider died on a state highway where he was struck by a state trooper and then run over by a tractor-trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The trooper was helping a construction crew working on a lane closure for repairs Monday night near Auburndale in central Florida, an agency news release said.

The FHP said a 52-year-old Lakeland man was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on I-4 when a trooper who was assisting a construction crew pulled into the road and collided with the bike, sending the rider’s body into the path of the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the 30-year-old trooper nor the truck driver were injured. The names of those involved were not released.