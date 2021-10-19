Trulieve, Florida’s largest medical marijuana company, opens 100th dispensary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The state’s largest medical marijuana company just got bigger, opening its 100th store in the same city where it all first began: Tallahassee.

“I think it exemplifies our future,” Valda Coryat, Chief Marketing Officer at Trulieve, said.

Trulieve is by far the largest medical marijuana company in the state of Florida. Soon as many as 19 additional competitors will have a chance to join the marketplace, but the company says that’s a good thing.

“I think it will make us all better, right?” Coryat said. “It will be good for the industry and in the end, it will be great for our patients.”

Trulieve is also supporting a proposal that could turn customers into competitors.

“One of our core values for Trulieve is absolutely accessibility to all patients and with that we support home grow,” Coryat said.

Michael Minardi, the man behind the citizen initiative seeking to legalize home grow, said the support of the cannabis industry makes good business sense.

“Eventually they’ll be able to sell seeds and clones and sell to an adult-use market,” Minardi from Regulate Florida, said.

Trulieve has petitions available in all of its stores. So far, Sensible Florida says it’s already collected nearly 50,000 signatures.

“At a minimum, we will hopefully have enough signatures for supreme court review by the end of November,” Minardi said.

The citizen initiative still has a long way to go.

Nearly 223,000 signatures are required just to get a review by the State Supreme Court, which has already blocked two previous legalization efforts from appearing on the ballot.