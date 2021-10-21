Gov. DeSantis wants special session to pass law against vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces he's asking for a special session of the Florida Legislature to pass a law blocking the federal mandate that all employees be vaccinated.

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is following through with his threat for Florida to legally prevent people in the state from being required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs.

At a news conference in Clearwater early Thursday, DeSantis said he was requesting a special session of the Florida Legislature to pass a law blocking the federal government from requiring companies with more than 100 employees that they be vaccinated or regularly tested.

“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent on COVID shots,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also said forced vaccines would be particularly bad for Florida’s economy.

The dates and details of the special session have not yet been announced.

Also speaking at the morning news conference were Attorney General Ashley Moody and people who have lost their jobs because they refused to be vaccinated, including a battalion chief of the Orange County Fire Department who was fired on Tuesday.

The governor said that because there is no longer a declared emergency in Florida, he doesn’t have to power to block the federal mandate the way that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did.

The DeSantis administration has already fined Leon County -- where the state Capitol is located -- $3.5 million for imposing vaccine mandates on its employees and vowed to sue the Biden administration over its federal vaccine mandate.

DeSantis also wants the legislature to hold businesses who require vaccines of their employees liable if an employee forced to get the vaccine has a bad reaction and want the Legislature to strengthen the “Parents Bill of Rights” during the special session.

For some of those who have not been vaccinated, the message from conservative Republican leaders like DeSantis about choice and liberty resonates, despite public health guidance that vaccines are the best way Americans can prevent serious illness and death from the coronavirus.

“Somehow it has morphed into not getting the vaccine as a way to defend their freedom and resist this ‘tyranny,’ " said Ken Resnicow, a professor in the school of public health at the University of Michigan. “There’s not many countries that have this dynamic.”

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.