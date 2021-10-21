‘Ultimate World Cruise’: This cruise lasts 274 nights, visits 65 countries

MIAMI – Looking to make a triumphant return to the world of cruising after being landlocked during the pandemic?

How about a cruise that lasts nine months and visits 150 destinations across all seven continents?

That’s the ambitious itinerary for what Royal Caribbean is calling the Ultimate World Cruise. (WPLG)

Bookings opened this week, and don’t worry, you have plenty of time to pack (and save up your pennies).

The voyage leaves from Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, and gets back on Sept. 10, 2024.

Pricing starts at $60,999 per person for an interior stateroom. Suites will run you at least six figures per guest. (Royal Caribbean does say they’ll throw in airfare, a beverage package, internet and laundry.)

“This is the world cruise of world cruises,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement. “Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere.”

The cruise, which will be aboard the Serenade of the Seas, is also separated into four sections, so you can be part of it without committing 274 nights of your life.

For more information, click here.