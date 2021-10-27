Troopers: Florida motorcycle deputy injured in crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A central Florida motorcycle deputy was injured early Wednesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, officials said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's deputy was taken by ambulance to a hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The deputy's condition was not immediately known.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The names of the deputy and the other driver involved in the crash were not released.

No additional details were available.

