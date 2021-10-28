Florida police sergeant returns fire, injures 4 inside BMW

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Someone opened fire on a police sergeant as he attempted to stop a vehicle while on patrol in North Miami Beach, officials said.

News outlets reported the shooting happened along Biscayne Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The sergeant heard gunshots and saw occupants inside a white BMW and a black Dodge Charge shooting at each other, police Chief Richard Rand told news outlets.

When the sergeant tried to stop one of the vehicles, someone inside opened fire, Rand said. The sergeant fired back and both vehicles fled the area. The sergeant wasn't injured.

Authorities later stopped the BMW, Rand said. Four people inside the car had injuries consistent with being shot or grazed by a bullet or shrapnel, he said.

They were taken to a hospital and none of the injured suffered life-threatening injuries, he said.

Rand did not provide the sergeant's name, bus said he has been with the department for about six years and is the midnight patrol supervisor.

An investigation is continuing.

It is the third recent officer-involved shooting in South Florida. Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino was fatally shot during an Oct. 17 confrontation with a teenage suspect, and two Doral police officers were injured in an Oct. 22 shooting.