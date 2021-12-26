76º
Interstate 95 closed for a bit in Florida on busy travel day

Associated Press

File photo shows traffic signs for Interstate 95 in Florida. (Creative Commons)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Severe delays on Interstate 95 in the Ormond Beach area are triggering miles of back-ups for thousands of drivers the day after Christmas.

The section of I-95 in central Florida was completely closed following a multi-car crash. One lane has since reopened.

First responders and a medic helicopter were at the scene, according to Orlando television station WFTV.

Traffic cameras in the area show some motorists out of their cars on the side of the road, unable to move out of the area.

No further information was immediately available on the cause of the crash and how many people were involved.

News4JAX expects to learn more when the Florida Highway Patrol releases a crash report later today.

