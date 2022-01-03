Florida snow: Video shows snow falling in the sunshine state on Monday

No, we aren't joking. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Lake Lorraine (Florida Panhandle) posted this video and reported flurries around 3 a.m.

No. This is not a joke.

Snow fell in Florida Monday morning as a cold front made its way east.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted the video above to its Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 3, showing snow falling from the sky in Lake Lorraine in the Florida Panhandle.

The sheriff’s office said in the post that the temperature was 75 degrees on Sunday, but by 3 a.m. Monday, it was snowing.

The video was taken “during patrol in the Lowe’s parking lot on Beal by B-Shift Central!”

The sheriff’s office urged its residents to bundle up to brace for the cold temperatures.

Cooler weather is headed towards Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Monday night will be the coldest night of the week reaching 40° in Jax, 53 at the coast, and mid 30s interior Georgia.

Tuesday highs only warm to near 60 with a milder easterly breeze. Temps warm into the low 70s through Thursday before a weak front brings Thursday night showers and a slight cooldown Friday.

Dry weather takes over this weekend near 70 Saturday and warming to upper 70s Sunday.