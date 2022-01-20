Proposal targets school board salaries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State lawmakers Thursday will consider a proposal that could eliminate salaries for county school board members.

The House Education & Employment Committee will take up a bill (HB 1467), filed by Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, that would repeal parts of state law that include school board salaries.

Salaries are based on a formula that includes county populations.

They range this year from $26,965 in Liberty County to $47,189 in Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange and Palm Beach counties, according to a House staff analysis.

Garrison’s bill also would make a series of changes related to instructional materials and library books in public schools.